Palm Hosts Citi Analyst, Won't Let Him Touch Sexy Pre Phone

Poor Jim Suva!

He’s the Citigroup analyst who covers Palm (along with Motorola, RIM, etc.). Suva had the pleasure of hosting a recent investor meeting at Palm’s headquarters. (Well attended!)

But he didn’t have the pleasure of fondling Palm’s new, sexy Pre smartphone — the phone that could represent the beginning of Palm’s comeback.

“PRE is indeed impressive but we were a bit surprised that we weren’t able to actually handle the device or see add’l applications,” Suva said in a note today. “But we did make voice calls & quality was solid.” Good to hear!

The Pre will launch later this year on Sprint Nextel (S) in the U.S. Palm management suggested to Suva that a 3G device for other carriers will come “pretty soon.” Whatever that means. No details on pricing, expected sales volume, or marketing costs.

More info could come next week when Palm (PALM) visits the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

