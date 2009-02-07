Palm Hires Yet Another Apple Vet (PALM, AAPL)

Add one more name to the list of former Apple (AAPL) employees working on Palm’s (PALM) sexy new Web OS smartphone platform and Pre phone. Seventeen-year Apple veteran Chuq von Rospach announced today that he’s taken a job at Palm as Developer Community Manager.



His job: Interacting with developers who are making mobile apps for Palm’s new platform.

That’s something Apple hasn’t done the best job at, so if Chuq and his team is effective, he might win some goodwill from software makers — something Palm needs as it competes against Apple.

(While the iPhone/iPod App Store is unquestionably successful, Apple has been repeatedly accused of ignoring or communicating poorly with small-fry developers, especially when they’re doing something that’s against Apple’s rules. We’ve heard nothing but praise for Apple from big/sexier companies.)

Since leaving Apple, Chuq has kept an interesting blog. We suspect that he won’t be able to talk freely about what he’s working on at Palm, but we hope otherwise.

