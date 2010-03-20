Palm: Here Is Your Survival Guide

Engadget’s Joshua Topolsky pens a lengthy article on what has gone so terribly wrong at Palm over the last year. His solutions aren’t perfect, but it’s worth reading. —Ed.



Oh Palm. Just a little over a year ago your future seemed so bright, so renewed. You walked away from CES 2009 reborn, held aloft by a completely innovative new mobile operating system, a striking piece of hardware, and a feeling amongst the press and investors that you were back in the game and playing to win. Now, less than a year and a half later, you’ve nearly returned to the dark and desperate place you’d found yourself in at the end of 2008; a rapidly declining mindshare, the bottom falling out of your stock, and bad dips in phone sales.

Continue reading at Engadget >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.