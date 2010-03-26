Palm Fans Make Better Ads Than Palm

Check out this fan-made ad for the Palm Pre, via Engadget. Contrary to their creepy-woman ads, this very slick homemade ad actually showcases the Palm Pre’s best features: its sexy hardware, multitasking, applications, etc.



We like this because even though we think Palm’s best last chance is an acquisition and believe that’s very bad news for its famous investors like Bono, it highlights two other things that are important:

How much bad marketing has contributed to poor sales and awareness for Palm’s product

That Palm still has a small, but vocal and passionate base of users who love its products

Both those things could be arguments for acquiring Palm, since it would be relatively easy, in theory, to fix their marketing — and the acquirer would get fans who are already evangelists for the brand, right off the bat. The problem is that time is running out, and the passionate fan base is shrinking.

Anyway, check out the video:



