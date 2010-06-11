Yes, Of Course Palm Executives Are Going To Take Off After The HP Acquisition

Palm executives are heading for the lifeboats after the company was acquired by HP, TechCrunch’s MG Siegler is hearing.



This makes perfect sense — if anything, we’d be more surprised if HP planned (and was able to) get everyone to stick around.

Given the distressed nature of Palm when HP bought it — and the fact that they bought it much more for its technology and intellectual property, rather than its employees — it seems obvious that HP would want to install its own people in charge.

And on the flip side, after Palm managed to recruit a bunch of people from Apple to join the opposition forces, thought those Apple-types were going to become HP lifers? Didn’t think so.

