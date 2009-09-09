Palm Courts Women, Teens With New Pixi Phone

Ahead of Apple’s iPod announcement today — and Motorola’s Google phone announcement tomorrow — Palm just unveiled a new phone of its own. The Palm Pixi will go on sale at Sprint Nextel (S) later this year, potentially for as little as $99.



The Pixi, which runs on the same, newish WebOS as the Pre, is basically Palm’s updated version of its old Centro. And like the Centro, which was especially popular with women, we think the Pixi could be, too. (And teens who want a cheap, powerful messaging phone.)

This, like the Pre — which is getting $50 shaved off its price, to $149 — is not going to be the next iPhone. But it gives Palm a decent lineup to compete with Apple, RIM, and others this holiday season — especially for people who already subscribe to Sprint.

Now to get the WebOS app store moving along, and to ship a device on a carrier that’s larger than Sprint — before Apple and RIM are too far ahead to catch.

