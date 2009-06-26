Palm CEO Tells Citi Analyst To 'Look It Up In Wikipedia'

Not only does Palm’s (PALM) new CEO Jon Rubinstein know how to build a serious tech product — the new Palm Pre — but he’s flashing a sense of humour, too.

On Palm’s earnings call, Citi mobile phone analyst Jim Suva — the guy Palm invited to their HQ in February but wouldn’t let him touch the Pre — wanted to know when Palm would release its WebOS software developers platform to more than a select few.

Specifically, when Palm says “late summer,” what does that mean? And why doesn’t Palm release the SDK sooner?

“Is ‘summer’ defined as before labour Day?” Suva asked.

“I would look it up in Wikipedia,” Rubinstein answered. “Go on your Pre, type in ‘summer’, and search on Wikipedia.”

