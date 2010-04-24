Palm CEO Jon Rubinstein Might Be Forced Out

Palm’s CEO Jon Rubinstein maybe forced out, Erick Schonfeld at TechCrunch reports, citing “Industry sources.”



Jon has not been able to return Palm to its former glory, despite producing a solid operating system, and a nice piece of hardware (though some say it was plasticy and cheap). He hasn’t been able to sell the company either. Palm has been on the block since February, according to reports, and it hasn’t found a taker.

Jon was appointed CEO in January 2009. Before joining Palm, Jon was at Apple where he led development of the iPod. When Jon was appointed CEO, we noted that Palm needed someone with business development and marketing skills. Jon’s skill set is more in the realm of engineering.

We’re not sure who would want to take on the role of Palm CEO if Jon is forced out. Basically, that person’s job is to sell the company. Not exactly the most exciting proposition.

A Palm spokesperson tells us, “We don’t comment on rumours.”

