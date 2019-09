Palm has fired it ad agency, Modernista, Kunur Patel at Ad Age reports.



Modernista has been in charge of Palm’s marketing since it launched the Palm and the Pixi.

The ads Modernista made for Palm were creepy. And they didn’t work. Palm only sold 408,000 smartphones last quarter.

