Palm: Buy A Centro, Sell The Stock

Palm’s $99 Centro smartphone is selling well at Sprint Nextel (S) and AT&T (T), Citibank analyst Jim Suva’s sources tell him. That doesn’t mean you should own the stock for a second, he says in a note today.



Why not? Simple:

Palm has to subsidise the heck out of the Centro to compete with smartphones like Research In Motion’s (RIMM) BlackBerry Pearl and Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone. That slices margins razor-thin.

Cheap Centros are cannibalising Palm’s sales of its more expensive Treos.

Cheap Centros could be cannibalising Palm’s sales of non-phone PDAs.

Any changes that Palm’s new management are making won’t show up until the second half of 2008.

Apple’s new business-friendly iPhone features will likely hurt Palm more than they will hurt RIM.

Suva expects Palm to miss consensus of $315.3 million of sales and a 14 cents per share loss when it reports Q3 earnings on Thursday evening.

Suva reiterated his “sell” rating on Palm (PALM) and a $4 price target — 18% below its $4.86 close.

See Also:

Recession Could Crush Palm, Hurt RIM, Ding Motorola: Citi

Palm Closing Retail Stores: About Time

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.