Palm Beach Smashed By Hurricane Bernie

The Bernie Madoff fraud slams into the Palm Beach economy: Super-luxury condos have hit the market. Pawn shops have snapped into action. Dog walkers, lawn mowers, accountants, and lawyers are expected to be thrown out of work. And more…



WSJ: In this island enclave in south Florida, the damage is especially severe. Scores of local residents who invested with Mr. Madoff are believed to have combined losses in the billions of dollars. Many are retirement-age golf buddies and country-club colleagues of Mr. Madoff, who has owned a home in Palm Beach since the late 1960s.

Shocked investors are saying little publicly, but signs of their sudden financial distress were emerging over the weekend. By Saturday, four multimillion-dollar condominiums at Two Breakers Row, a complex just north of the landmark Breakers hotel, were put up for sale by owners who invested with Mr. Madoff, said Nadine House, a real-estate agent here. The condos sell for as much as $17 million and generally cater to part-time residents who enjoy access to the seaside hotel’s golf course, room service and other luxurious amenities…

“I don’t work on Saturday, and my phone was ringing lots,” said Levi Touger, owner of Royal Pawn & Jewelry, in nearby West Palm Beach, who said he fielded calls offering a Ferrari, a Tiffany ring and a yacht as collateral…

Amy Millman, Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s managing director for Florida, said the mess is “a financial tsunami on Palm Beach island, and it’s capsizing so many families.” Her Palm Beach office was flooded with frantic calls late Thursday and Friday from local investors hoping to transfer funds out of Mr. Madoff’s firm…

Gardeners and dog walkers are likely to lose jobs, along with accountants and lawyers…The real-estate market, already slowed overall despite resilient demand for marquee addresses, could sag even further and spill into nearby communities. Along Worth Avenue, lined with art galleries, antique shops and designer clothing stores, business owners worry that the alleged fraud will exacerbate what already has been an unusually quiet season.

Local charities are expected to suffer badly, especially Jewish causes…

