This Florida Newspaper Cover Is Brutal For Mitt Romney

Via Yahoo’s Olivier Knox comes this brutal Palm Beach Post cover, which juxtaposes two headlines that are particularly favourable toward President Obama and brutal for Mitt Romney.



Above the fold, the Romney headline and story detail how the Republican nominee “flies in for fundraisers,” four months after his “not elegantly stated” 47 per cent comments that have caused a stir this week.

Right below the Romney story is this headline: “Obama champions working class Americans.” That’s a bit of a different lede than what many others had coming out of his Univision “Meet the Candidate” event.

Here’s a look at the Romney headline, via Newseum:

Photo: Newseum

And below the fold:

Photo: Newseum

