HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Extremely Ornate Mansion In South Florida Lists For $30 Million

Coldwell Banker Real EstateEighty cherubs are carved into the ceiling of the dining room.
A Palm Beach Gardens mansion with Italian Renaissance- and French Baroque-revival details just listed for $US30 million, according to Curbed Miami.
That makes it the most expensive property for sale in the neighbourhood.
The home is quite ornate — it has marble floors, hand carved ceilings, and a whopping 40 chandeliers, not to mention six bedrooms and a ballroom.
The Palazzo Grande Mansion was built in 2005 to mimic the romance and luxury of a 16th Century Italian Renaissance-style villa. The land was sold to the builders of the house in 2002 for a measly $111,600.
The exterior was made with a cast-stone marble veneer. The front portico features Corinthian columns meant to emulate the east side of the Louvre in Paris.
The luxury doesn't stop as you enter the house and make your way to the kitchen. Limestone walls, cherry cabinetry, granite countertops, and the very top-of-the-line appliances, including two Sub-Zero refrigerators and two dishwashers. A Venetian-style ceiling completes the look.
The dining room was modelled after Venice's Galleria Academia. It features 80 hand-carved cherubs on its ceiling.
Custom design radiates throughout the entire home, like this custom-made carved wooden staircase with cherub statue designs.
There are a total of 40 chandeliers throughout the house, with 30 Czechoslovakian crystal chandeliers.
The house features six bedrooms and six full bathrooms, with two half baths. The master bedroom features a painted ceiling and views of the lake.
In addition, the house also has a guest house on the property built to the same lavish standards as the main residence.
