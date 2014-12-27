HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Extremely Ornate Mansion In South Florida Lists For $30 Million

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Eighty cherubs are carved into the ceiling of the dining room.

A Palm Beach Gardens mansion with Italian Renaissance- and French Baroque-revival details just listed for $US30 million, according to Curbed Miami.

That makes it the most expensive property for sale in the neighbourhood.

The home is quite ornate — it has marble floors, hand carved ceilings, and a whopping 40 chandeliers, not to mention six bedrooms and a ballroom.

