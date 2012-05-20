HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Palm Beach Estate That Reminds Us Of 'Gone With The Wind' Is On Sale For $14.25 Million

Meredith Galante
palm beach florida $14.25 million house

Photo: Sothebys Homes

A home that overlooks a bird sanctuary sits on 118 feet of lakefront property in the Estate section of Palm Beach, FL is on sale for $14.25 million. The home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths. There’s even a staff bedroom and bath.

Welcome to the Estate Section of Palm Beach. The Estate Section is defined as all homes south of Worth Avenue.

Most of the homes here are large and built before the 1920s.

But this home was built in 1959.

The home is 6,960 square feet.

There are hardwood floors through out the house.

The freezer and fridge are hidden in the cabinets.

The staff quarters are big enough for comfortable living.

This gym looks pretty high-tech.

The pool house mimics the style of the main house.

The pool is 70' x 20'.

It's also heated.

You could get pretty tired swimming laps in here.

The pool over looks the intra-coastal waters.

There is a lease option on the home, if you're not ready to buy.

Check out that view.

Sorry, this is off the market.

