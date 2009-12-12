Tampa Bay Bucs Owner Malcolm Glazer Sells His Amazing Mansion For $24 Million

Gus Lubin
malcolm glazer house 37

Bought for $14 million in 2000, put on the market several weeks ago for $27.5 million, and sold promptly for $24 million, this Palm Beach mansion was a great investment for Malcolm Glazer.

It’s about the only good thing to happen this season to the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-11 and possibly for sale) and Manchester United F.C. (second in the league but hugely in debt).

The $24 million sale is also uplifting for the Palm Beach market, which has suffered from foreclosures and falling prices in 2009. The sale is the region’s biggest of the year, according to Palm Beach Daily News.

Finally, the place is in pristine condition. Glazer never actually lived there, and the new owner, real estate investor Jeffrey Green, probably won’t either.

The view from South Ocean Boulevard

Photo: Google Maps

A gorgeous facade

Photo: Zillow.com

What a backside!

Photo: Zillow.com

A golden vestibule

Photo: Zillow.com

Mahogony living room with an ocean view

Photo: Zillow.com

Stone-tiled portico

Photo: Zillow.com

Classy stairwell with a stone arch

Photo: Zillow.com

The hot tub looks over the swimming pool

Photo: Zillow.com

Water from the hot tub falls into the pool

Photo: Palm Beach Daily News

Did we mention the Mediterranean Revival stylings of architect Addison Mizner?

Photo: Palm Beach Daily News

The house is 43,000 square feet

Photo: Palm Beach Daily News

The estate is 3.8 acres

Photo: Palm Beach Daily News

Lots of beautiful stone arches

Photo: Palm Beach Daily News

Check out the nearby tennis club and the pristine beach.

Photo: Google Maps

Uh-oh: the neighbour's mansion is even bigger!

Photo: Google Maps

