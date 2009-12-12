Tampa Bay Bucs Owner Malcolm Glazer Sells His Amazing Mansion For $24 Million

Bought for $14 million in 2000, put on the market several weeks ago for $27.5 million, and sold promptly for $24 million, this Palm Beach mansion was a great investment for Malcolm Glazer.



It’s about the only good thing to happen this season to the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-11 and possibly for sale) and Manchester United F.C. (second in the league but hugely in debt).

The $24 million sale is also uplifting for the Palm Beach market, which has suffered from foreclosures and falling prices in 2009. The sale is the region’s biggest of the year, according to Palm Beach Daily News.

Finally, the place is in pristine condition. Glazer never actually lived there, and the new owner, real estate investor Jeffrey Green, probably won’t either.

