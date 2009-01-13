Palm Beach Galas Overrun By Journalists

Wow, how ridiculous must those expense reports be?



Palm Beach Post: …the news media have descended on the tony island like Bedouins on an oasis.

Vanity Fair, the BBC, ABC’s 20/20, among others, have been ushered into galas and private parties so that they can demystify the often unwelcoming island.

PBS’ Frontline had local writer Laurence Leamer drive a convertible through the town with a cameraman riding shotgun and war correspondent Martin Fletcher on the back seat.

Is the war correspondent off his beat maybe because of this guy?

Because Madoff looked for marks at his Palm Beach Country Club, the Frontline crew drove to private clubs, with different results.

“We pulled into the Palm Beach Country Club, and they totally ignored us,” said Leamer. His book about social climbing on The Island, Madness Under The Royal Palms, comes out Jan. 20.

“We went into the Everglades Club, and they didn’t do anything. Then on to Mar-a-Lago, and people were nodding at us quietly.”

Finally, Leamer said the crew pulled up at the Palm Beach Bath and Tennis Club.

“If they had a mortar, they would have fired at us,” Leamer said. “Some of their big wigs came running out and screaming they were calling the police. It was pandemonium.”

To view the footage, check out Frontline sometime in late February or March.

Here’s some New Year’s Eve coverage from one such journalist, the aforementioned Leamer.



FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK BERNIE’S FACE >

See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.