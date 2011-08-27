HOUSE OF THE DAY: New York Philanthropist Sells Palm Beach Estate For $6.81 million

Carroll Petrie just sold this house for $6.81 million.

Carroll Petrie, the widow of philanthropist and retail mogul Milton Petrie, sold her Palm Beach house for $6.81 million (Via The Real Deal).Petrie, who lives full-time on Fifth Avenue in New York City, finally unloaded her Elephant Walk Estate, which sits on three quarters of an acre of land in the Estate Section of Palm Beach.



The 6,681 square-foot-house has four bedrooms, 4.5 baths, quarters for the staff, connective corridors from the North and South gardens and a pool.

Milton Petrie bought the house for $7.4 million in 2008, according to the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser. The house went on the market in April for $10.6 million with Little and Toni Hollis of Fite Shavell, but the price was slashed before it sold this week.

The buyer was not revealed.

