HOUSE OF THE DAY: New York Philanthropist Sells Palm Beach Estate For $6.81 million

Caroll Petrie HouseCarroll Petrie just sold this house for $6.81 million.

Carroll Petrie, the widow of philanthropist and retail mogul Milton Petrie, sold her Palm Beach house for $6.81 million (Via The Real Deal).Petrie, who lives full-time on Fifth Avenue in New York City, finally unloaded her Elephant Walk Estate, which sits on three quarters of an acre of land in the Estate Section of Palm Beach.

The 6,681 square-foot-house has four bedrooms, 4.5 baths, quarters for the staff, connective corridors from the North and South gardens and a pool.

Milton Petrie bought the house for $7.4 million in 2008, according to the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser. The house went on the market in April for $10.6 million with Little and Toni Hollis of Fite Shavell, but the price was slashed before it sold this week.

The buyer was not revealed.

The Elephant Walk Estate is 6,681 square feet

The pool in the backyard

The foyer

The entrance with a stunning chandelier

The living room

Another shot of the living room

Floor to ceiling bay windows

Dining area

Sun room

The kitchen

One of the four bedrooms

A bedroom with a lot of patterns on the walls and the comforter

The guest bedroom

Patio

One of the gardens on the estate

A view of the sunset over the mansion

