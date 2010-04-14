Palm Approached Chinese Company Huawei For Sale

Palm approached Chinese telecom company Huawei about a possible sale, Reuters reports.



According to Reuters, Palm reached out to Huawei in February, but discussions haven’t advanced since then. Another Chinese telecom equipment maker, ZTE, was also mentioned as a suitor in the Reuters story.

Both Chinese companies have strong manufacturing backgrounds, but little brand power, and no OS to speak of. Teaming with Palm would solve those problems.

Reuters speculates Palm would sell for around $1 billion, if the company is sold.

