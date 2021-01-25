A Washington company is creating $5,000 prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 30 minutes to help solve the homelessness crisis — see how it works

Pallet The Shelter 64.

Pallet is building tiny homes for people who have lost their homes due to natural and personal disasters.

Like other tiny home makers, Pallet saw an uptick in popularity last year.

The tiny homes can be installed close to each other to create a community of Pallet units.

Expensive tiny homes have been in high demand since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. But on the opposite end of the spectrum, a tiny home maker specializing in personal units for the homeless has also seen a surge in interest.

Pallet, a social purpose company, creates shelters for people facing homelessness as a result of natural and personal disasters. These personal tiny homes can be set up in multiples to create small communities, allowing occupants to have safety and privacy away from larger community shelter buildings.

“What we felt was really missing from the housing spectrum was a dignified shelter option that honoured their individuality and allowed them to have autonomy in their rehabilitation process,” Amy King, founder and CEO of Pallet, told Insider.



The company’s main customer base is municipalities, although it’s received orders from nonprofits, religious organisations, and people who own plots of land.

According to King, while the tiny home community concept has been present for some time now, it’s definitely become more of a trend as of late.

Like other tiny home makers, Pallet first started seeing an uptick in interest in March 2020. However, when early October hit, municipalities started realising they would need individual shelters for people without homes during COVID-19-plagued wintertime.

This realisation then created a second wave of Pallet interest in the same year.

The units were initially designed to serve as shelters for people who had lost their homes due to natural disasters, such as fires.

Pallet Pallet shelters in Santa Cruz, California.

However, the company started opening its scope of potential occupants when homelessness began reaching a similar “disaster emergency level,” according to King.

Pallet Pallet shelters in Fresno, California.

Despite the potential to capitalise off of the tiny home boom, Pallet currently does not sell any of its units to one-off costumers looking for a backyard tiny home.

Pallet Pallet shelters in Santa Cruz, California.

“Right now, we are heavily focused on the humanitarian crisis in front of us,” King said. “We will not stop until homelessness has ended in this country, so that’s where we’re focusing our attention for the time being.”

Pallet The Shelter 64.

Last year, Pallet built over 1,500 new beds across the US. There are now Pallets in states like California, Minnesota, Texas, and Hawaii.

Pallet The Pallet 100.

Source: Pallet

It took Pallet five or six different iterations before it settled on this final design.

Multnomah County Pallet shelters in Multnomah County.

Pallet offers two shelter sizes: the 64-square-foot Pallet 64, and the 100-square-foot Pallet 100. Prices start at $US4,900 and $US7,000, respectively.

Pallet Pallet shelters in Fresno, California.

The sleeping cabins consist of an aluminium frame and fibre-reinforced plastic composite walls.

Pallet The Pallet factory.

These walls are insulated, but the home also comes with a heater and an air conditioner.

Pallet The Pallet 100.

Like any home, the shelters are equipped with safety elements like a lockable door, a smoke detector, and a carbon monoxide monitor.

Pallet Pallet shelters in Santa Cruz, California.

The shelters can accommodate up to four beds with a folding bunk bed system, although the beds can optionally be replaced with desks.

Pallet The Pallet 100.

In terms of storage, the tiny home has shelves and room for under-bed storage.

Pallet The Shelter 64.

The structure can withstand up to 100 mile-per-hour winds and manage up to 25 pounds per square-foot of snow.

Multnomah County Pallet shelters in Multnomah County.

If that’s not enough, Pallet also has an “extreme weather” version originally developed for a Hood River, Oregon location.

Multnomah County Pallet shelters in Multnomah County.

However, none of the homes have bathrooms. This was intentional: the company wants its units to serve as “temporary stabilizing shelters” while its occupants wait for a more permanent option.

Multnomah County Pallet shelters in Multnomah County.

Also, plumbing is expensive and more difficult to maintain, which would have driven the tiny home’s price up.

Pallet Pallet shelters in Santa Cruz, California.

With that being said, Pallet is currently prototyping a bathroom and has previously trialed a community room. Looking forward, Pallet might test a kitchen facility as well.

Multnomah County Pallet shelters in Multnomah County.

The units have a lifespan of more than 10 years, but many people only reside in these tiny homes for months at a time.

Pallet The Shelter 64.

The units are also easy to clean and sanitize in between occupants, which is key given the homelessness emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pallet The Pallet 100.

Unlike permanent “congregate” shelter options that could take years to build, Pallet’s prefabricated tiny homes can be setup in under 30 minutes, and a full village can be created within 10 days.

Multnomah County Pallet shelters in Multnomah County.

This allows Pallet to quickly and inexpensively address the homelessness crisis in the US.

Pallet The Shelter 64.

While Pallet specialises in making individual shelters, the company recognises the need for community shelters as well.

Pallet Pallet shelters in Santa Cruz, California.

“Unfortunately, the homelessness crisis in this country has escalated to a point that we need all products,” King said. “Each person needs something different, and we need to have a diversified opportunity for people to get their needs met.”

Multnomah County Pallet shelters in Multnomah County.

Homelessness isn’t the only issue Pallet is tackling.

Pallet Pallet shelters in Santa Cruz, California.

The Washington-based company’s “social purpose” title means it serves as a combination between a for-profit and a non-profit organisation.

Pallet The Pallet 100.

As a result, profits made are put back into the company’s two main missions: stopping “unsheltered homelessness,” and creating a “nontraditional workforce.”

Pallet The Pallet 100.

To the latter point, 90% of Pallet’s employees have once faced addiction, incarceration, or homelessness.

Pallet The Pallet factory.

Pallet offers these employees workforce and “life skills” training, which includes teaching them how to start a bank account or get an ID.

Pallet Pallet shelters in Santa Cruz, California.

Source: Pallet

“If we didn’t have them, I don’t think we’d be nearly [as successful],” King said. “They’re not just workers for us, they’re helping lead the concept here.”

Pallet The Pallet factory.

