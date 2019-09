The stock market is behaving fine today, but there are still bearish, inflationary signals to be seen.



Both Palladium and Copper are lower by about 1.5%.

Meanwhile the CRB (commodities) index has made a decisive death cross, with the 50-day MA crossing below the 200-day one.

Photo: Stockcharts.com

