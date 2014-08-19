Palladium Just Hit A 13-Year High

FinViz Prices went as high as $US900 Monday.

Palladium briefly hit $US900 a troy ounce on Monday for the first time since 2001, according to Mining.com, as investors took positions on sanctions against Russia limiting global supplies.

The “white” metal has climbed 7% since hitting monthly lows August 5.

“Palladium investors [moved] convincingly net long amid expectations long term supply may be suppressed

due to recent sanctions imposed against Russia and a firming demand environment,” TD Securities said in a recent note.

Morgan Stanley’s Adam Longson said prices are likely to be supported for some time for those same reasons.

It’s now now up 24% this year, the third-greatest gains among all commodities, according to FinViz. Prices saw momentum earlier this year on South African mining strikes. Russia and South Africa combine for 80% of the world’s global palladium output, according to Mining.com.

Palladium use is concentrated in the auto industry. It’s also used to make certain computer chips.

