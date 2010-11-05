Palin's New Blog Features Outspoken Palin Critic

Sarah Palin’s new TV show, Sarah Palin’s Alaska has hired a slew of writers to blog about culture, politics and the media at spalaska.com. Brian Ries reports not everyone’s your average Palinite.



Sarah Palin’s upcoming TV show, the creatively named Sarah Palin’s Alaska, launched its website today – It’s called Spalaska!

The site has the wide horizons of Palin’s home state, featuring a slew of blogs about culture, politics, and the media, all helmed by a team of freelance bloggers – some of them not your average Palinite.

The media blogger at Spalaska, David Wm Murray, lists Barack Obama, NPR, Democracy Now!, and Boycott BP among his interests on Facebook. And Spalaska’s head strategist and current political blogger who promises bipartisanship – the politics blog is called “Not Taking Sides” – served two years in the Clinton White House as Vice President Al Gore’s briefing director, “handling both official activities and activities during his 2000 presidential campaign.”

But Danielle Johnsen, who has been tasked with writing about culture, is perhaps the unlikeliest blogger on Spalaska.

“If it’s not obvious to you yet the destruction Sarah ‘Hockey mum’ Palin can cause to the United States, maybe the below interview can clue you in,” Johnsen wrote about Palin’s disastrous interview with Katie Couric in an old post on her personal website. “McCain either made a more dangerous move than picking Sarah Palin as his running mate or he staged the most perfect photo op and won the election yesterday.”

She also wrote: “I would assume that since America has grown accustomed to pathetic leaders who just barely make sense when speaking and fuck up 75 per cent of the time as adequate enough that this somehow gives Palin even more traction.”

And: “Why did the RNC see it fit to dress up Governor Palin in the way that they did, basically making her Cindy McCain 2.0?”

And, finally, on McCain naming Palin as his VP pick, Johnsen wrote it was “the nail in the coffin for McCain with me and my friends.”

“The fact that he chose someone so close minded, judgemental [sic], and lacking in experience was shocking to me, but that he used it to grab Hillary Clinton supporters was even more offensive,” she wrote, adding, “While I can respect Gov. Palin for the job she has done in Alaska, she is not ready for the world stage.”

Despite their past allegiances, the staff claims they’re here to do business for the show. In a tweet sent to a Mediaite reporter thanking them for their coverage, Johnsen said “we promise it isn’t political. At all.”

When reached by The Daily Beast for comment, Brian Reich, the head strategist on the project who was hired by TLC to build the team, says they knew about her past writing, and that she was fully vetted and approved by TLC.

“In fact, having a strong opinion about Sarah Palin, but being willing and able to see the broader appeal of the show and options for creating content and promoting opportunities for engagement to different groups,” he says, “was a key reason we hired her. Whatever political views she, or anyone else, might have won’t be present in our efforts. That’s a big part of this.”

He also noted the incoming political editor is a Republican, and that “everyone checks their political beliefs at the door for this effort.”

A message sent to Johnsen went unreturned Tuesday night.

Update: Johnsen writes, “While i was a bit apprehensive to come to the project, as you can read about in my into post on culture.spalaska.com, it wasn’t because of my personal political beliefs, but it was the worry on how to engage people on the complete opposites sides of the spectrum. And yes when I joined everyone involved was more than aware of my outspokenness in regards to some of Sarah Palin’s political views, but they were interested in building a group of editor with varying points of view. The blog isn’t about Sarah or her politics, but about the strong show she helped put together shedding light on a state that is very much overlooked by a lot of us. After viewing scenes and seeing the full concept for the show, I was beyond excited to join the project.”

Brian Ries is tech and social media editor at The Daily Beast. This article originally appeared at The Daily Beast and is republished here with permission.

