UPDATED: Sarah Palin Puts Her Bus Tour On Hold

Palin’s much-publicized bus tour is now on hold.

Photo: AP

Updated, 4:57: In a tweet posted this afternoon, Sarah Palin pushed back at media reports saying she had ended her bus tour. “@SarahPalinUSA: I did? Hmm, glad I have media to let me know my plans. They never cease to amaze MT “@foxheadlines Palin Ends Bus Tour http://fxn.ws/ip0mgb“”



Original:RealClearPolitics is reporting that Sarah Palin’s confounding “One Nation” bus tour is on indefinite hiatus.

The maybe 2012 presidential candidate has returned to Alaska with her family, instead of continuing the tour — dubbed a “rolling menace” by POLITICO —through the Midwest and Southeast as aides predicted.

Some speculate Palin is laying low in anticipation for a campaign roll-out to coincide with the release of the upcoming documentary about her political career in Alaska. Titled “The Undefeated,” the film is set to hit theatres nationwide on July 15.

