Palinomics: How The Alaskan Upstart Will Save The Economy

We know what Sarah Palin thinks about abortion, her teenage daughter’s pregnancy, gun ownership, polar bears, oil drilling, and snowmobile racing. But what does she think about the economy (the national one–the one in the tank)?



Palin doesn’t have a record on national economic issues, but there are a few things we do know:

She hates taxes (duh),

She likes drilling for oil,

She wants equal pay for women

That sounds downright reasonable (the oil-drilling part won’t save the economy, but if we lived in Alaska, we’d probably agree). And the equal-pay thing sounds almost, well, Democratic.

More on Palinomics from James Pethokoukis at Capital Commerce:

Among her tax other reductions, courtesy of the Cato Institute, were a $20 million tax credit for film production in the state, a $2 million repeal in tires taxes, a $40 million suspension of the state fuel tax, and a 50 per cent cut in the annual business licence fee. Plus, there was a $1,200 tax rebate that came from raising taxes on oil companies.

Now that last bit sticks in the craw of conservatives. But pro-Palin forces point out that those tax hikes merely reversed some tax breaks obtained by bribery. And take note of what superblogger Cary Wesberry found when she actually read the details of the tax increase.

“The tax raises when oil prices are high, and falls when oil prices are low. This give amazing incentive for the oil companies to produce more oil, which increases supply, and lowers prices for everyone including the taxes they themselves pay the state. [Not a bad idea! Also not terribly free-market-ish] When oil prices are low the tax moves to a 10 per cent tax on the gross, instead of the net tax of 25 per cent when prices are high. Instead of, not in addition to. The oil companies in Alaska with the Palin proposal pay the state minus their operating expenses along with pipeline and tanker charges. In this way, the oil companies are not taxed for the cost of doing business.”

