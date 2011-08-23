Palin Will Not Announce Presidential Plans Before labour Day

A statement posted to her Political Action Committee says Sarah Palin has not yet decided whether to run for President, nor has she decided on a date to announce her final decision.



Many speculated that the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee would use a speech to Iowa tea party members on September 3rd to announce her intentions — but that does not appear to be the case.

Former George W. Bush advisor Karl Rove said on Sunday that any delay beyond September 3rd would be damaging to her campaign, where she to decide to run.

Palin told reporters earlier this month at the Iowa State Fair that she would decide within the next two months so as to be fair to her supporters.

The full statement from SarahPac is below:

“Three years ago DC pundits predicted with glee the demise of Sarah Palin’s political career. This past weekend their tune changed, citing false information that she has made a decision and set a date regarding a future campaign. Any professional pundit claiming to have “inside information” regarding Governor Palin’s personal decision is not only wrong but their comments are specifically intended to mislead the American public. These are the same tired establishment political games that fuel the 24 hour news cycle and that all Americans will hopefully reject in 2012, and this is more of the “politics-as-usual” that Sarah Palin has fought against throughout her career.”

