PALIN EXPOSED: Sarah Palin Installed Tanning Bed In Alaska's Governor's Mansion

Photo: Smiteme via Flikr

In the first of what will presumably be many revelations from today’s e-mails, it has been confirmed that Sarah Palin had a tanning bed installed in the Alaska Governor’s Mansion.It was a challenging installation, because of the amount of power required.



And the Governor was careful to tell her aides to to mention it to anyone, lest the information go public.

But Palin’s aides worked diligently at her request to get it up and running.

Aide Erika Fagerstrom, who coordinated the installation, accepted the Governor’s email orders with a cheerful sign-off:

“On a day like today–I wish the bed was ready to go for you to use right away!!”

Tanning beds are estimated to cost around $35,000. It remains unclear whether taxpayers or Palin personally paid for the machine.

