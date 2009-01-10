Palin Says Media Likes Caroline Kennedy Better

Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin sat down recently with conservative filmmaker John Ziegler (this guy got time and not Oprah!?) to discuss her hatred, er, criticism of the media. Specifically, she’s upset over Caroline Kennedy. (Who isn’t?)



AP: “I’ve been interested to see how Caroline Kennedy will be handled and if she will be handled with kid gloves or if she will be under such a microscope,” Palin told conservative radio talk-show host and filmmaker John Ziegler. Clips from Ziegler’s interview were posted on YouTube this week.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out and I think that as we watch that we will perhaps be able to prove that there is a class issue here also that was such a factor in the scrutiny of my candidacy versus, say, the scrutiny of what her candidacy may be,” Palin said.

She didn’t leave out her BFF, Katie Couric, either.

Washington Post: The Alaska governor also took a swipe at Katie Couric over the CBS interview in which Palin stumbled badly, saying: “Katie, you’re not the centre of everyone’s universe.”

Sn-ap! Click the video to see more for yourself.



