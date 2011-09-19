Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Media

Welcome back.
The fall season kicked into full swing this week and along with it a bunch of new television shows.
The good news is, so far there are more winners than not.
That actually goes for media in general….plenty of people had a good week, and nobody had a really terrible one. Unless you are a celebrity who likes to store naked pictures on themselves on their cell phone.
And then there’s Anderson Cooper‘s new show. Oh my.
Joe McGinniss's big Sarah Palin book is set to hit bookstores on Tuesday, but a few early copies landed on media desks this week including ours.
We read the entire thing Thursday afternoon.
Essentially the book reads as though McGinniss, who infamously moved next door to the Palins in Wasilla during the initial writing stages, sat in a local diner while the town aired their grievances...confirmed or otherwise.
It makes for a good read, and while much of it backs up the paranoid, mean-spirited Sarah Palin we've all become familiar with, it also succeeds in painting McGinniss as being just as attention hungry and just as media-savvy as his subject.
Short version: Even the NYT came to Palins defence. Sort of.
Glenn Beck returned to the airwaves this week. The internet airwaves, that is.
His new GBTV show launched Monday. Ahead of its premiere the WSJ reported that Beck had already signed up 230,000 subscribers at $9.95/month putting him on track to make $20 million this year.
That's $17 million more than Fox was paying him.
Also? Nice office.
Oh Anderson.
Anderson Cooper's new daytime show started this week. I'm not sure I would call it good exactly, more like Donahue circa 1986 meets Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.
That said, there's something weirdly endearing about a show that is coming awfully close to being talk show car crash.
Let's just say Anderson's road to daytime success appears to lie in his ability to embrace his gayness. To wit: Here he is getting spray-tanned with Snooki.
Megyn Kelly appears to have figured out the quickest way to fame, fortune, and viral video success is to go against the perceived Fox grain.
On her first day back from maternity leave she defended maternity leave. Loudly.
This week she she took on Fox inhouse 'doctor' Keith Ablow who thinks Chaz Bono's participation in this season's Dancing with the Stars is bad for children.
Said an exasperated Megyn: 'Our children are no more likely to turn transgender from watching Chaz Bono they they are gay from watching Will & Grace...you either are or you're not!...The thing is doc, you seem to be adding to the hate.'
Fall TV is here.
The first winner so far this season appears to be Up All Night, the NBC comedy about new parents starring Will Arnett, Christina Applegate and Maya Rudolph navigating new parenthood.
I don't know how they do it! But apparently whatever they are doing is working with audiences.
Here's the thing, when you take naked cell phone photos of yourself they will end up on the internet. Period.
Of course, presumably if you are a celebrity and you are taking naked cell phone photos of yourself then you want them to end up on the Internet. Easier than a People mag photoshoot one imagines.
Scarlett Johansson is the latest. Also, maybe, Justin Timberlake.
Man. Brad Pitt should shut up.
In a upcoming interview with Parade magazine Brad Pitt describes life with Jennifer Aniston as not very interesting:
'I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic.'
'It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn't living an interesting life myself.'
Pitt says his statement was misinterpreted. Yeah.
Entourage ended this week.
Nobody was happy with the finale (except maybe for the very last bit).
Janice Min's The Hollywood Reporter can't catch a break.
In June Sharon Waxman's The Wrap accused the site of stealing their scoops without attribution. And now Penske, the parent company of blogger Nikki Finke's site Deadline Hollywood, is suing Prometheus Media, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, for $5 million.
This time around the lawsuit includes the allegation that THR lifted programming code directly from Deadline's sister site TVLine in order to replicate their homepage carousel.
THR says they outsourced the task to a vendor, however they've removed the carousel for now.
Doesn't pay to be a real housewife in New York.
This week Bravo reportedly canned three stars from the East Coast version of the hit series -- Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon and Alex McCord are all out of a job.
No word on replacements...but this in one area of 'reality' Donald Trump hasn't managed to exploit yet. Just sayin'
