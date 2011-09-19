Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Media

Welcome back.



The fall season kicked into full swing this week and along with it a bunch of new television shows.

The good news is, so far there are more winners than not.

That actually goes for media in general….plenty of people had a good week, and nobody had a really terrible one. Unless you are a celebrity who likes to store naked pictures on themselves on their cell phone.

And then there’s Anderson Cooper‘s new show. Oh my.

