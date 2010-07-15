Sarah Palin "Praying" That "Bristol And Levi's Relationship Matures"

Photo: thebruceblog.files.wordpress.com

Bristol Palin and Levin Johnston got engaged (again) two weeks ago, but decided to share the news with Sarah Palin in the same way they broke it to the rest of the world: via a US Weekly cover and exclusive interview. The Palin family has just issued a press release in response to their daughter’s surprise reunion with her baby’s father, who’s also a Playgirl model, close friend of Kathy Griffin, and occasional Palin critic.



Here it is, via Time magazine’s Newsfeed:

“Bristol, at 19, is now a young adult. As parents we obviously want what is best for our children, but Bristol is ultimately in charge of determining what is best for her and her beautiful son.

Bristol believes in redemption and forgiveness to a degree most of us struggle to put in practice in our daily lives.

We pray that, as a couple, Bristol and Levi’s relationship matures into one that will allow Tripp to grow up graced with two loving parents in his life.”

