Sarah Palin hints she may run for US Senate in Alaska against Lisa Murkowski

Sarah Palin said she would run for Senate if it’s what ‘God wants.’ Paul Sancya/AP

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said she hadn’t ruled out a run for US Senate.

“If God wants me to do it I will,” Palin said at an event in July.

Palin would challenge Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican who has distanced herself from Trump.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, hinted at an event last month that she was considering a run for US Senate.

“If God wants me to do it I will,” Palin said in remarks to Ché Ahn, the senior pastor of the Harvest Rock Church, in footage that was uploaded to Instagram.

Palin would challenge Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican who has distanced herself from former President Donald Trump.

A post shared by Harvest International Ministry (@him_global)

According to Right Wing Watch, Palin made the comments during a July 22 appearance with Ahn at a leadership conference cosponsored by Ahn’s Harvest International Ministry and the Latino Coalition for Israel.

“I would say you guys better be there for me this time, because a lot of people were not there for me last time,” Palin said.