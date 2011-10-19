Palin: Perry Attack On Romney Unpresidential, Gingrich Won Debate

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin criticised Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s attack on GOP front-runner Mitt Romney over illegal immigration — agreeing with Fox News host Greta Van Susteren that it was a “cheap shot,” and “not presidential.”



Palin added that former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich performed the best of the candidates at the Las Vegas— saying he would be a strong candidate against Obama in the general election.

“Newt Gingrich would — he would clobber Barack Obama in any debate, any forum that had to do with substance when it comes to policy and solutions for the challenges that America faces,” she said, acknowledging he is a long-shot.

Palin decided earlier this month not to enter the race for the Republican nomination, after months ‘will-she, or won’t-she’ speculation. Her endorsement remains a significant get among the party’s conservative base.

Watch the video below:

