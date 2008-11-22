Video: Palin Pardons One Turkey While Another Slaughtered Behind Her

Warning: This video (below) is gross.



Bet she is wishing she had all those high-powered handlers around her now to prevent this embarrassment.

Even Fox News is covering this.

Oh, and check out the Burberry scarf she’s wearing in the video (below). Fancy, fancy!

Fox News: Alaska Governor Sarah Palin officially pardoned a turkey for Thanksgiving at a farm in Wasilla, Alaska on Thursday, then conducted a television interview as another bird was clearly seen being slaughtered in the background.

As the former Republican vice presidential nominee spoke with a KTUU-TV reporter about returning to work in Alaska, just a few feet behind her a Triple D Farms worker is seen feeding a turkey into a grinder, periodically turning around to watch the on-going interview.

Palin, who called the pardoning experience “neat” was reportedly told by the station videographer what was going on behind her, but allowed the interview to continue.

Pardoning a turkey is tradition for governors in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, following a White House custom that began in 1947.





