Palin To Republicans On Debt Limit: Don't Retreat, "Reload"

Former Alaska Governor and maybe-Presidential candidate Sarah Palin weighed in on the debt ceiling negotiations to Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday, calling for Republicans not to surrender on the issue to Obama.



“We cannot afford to back off and just hand him with the white flags waving…saying here Mr. President, we trust you, you take over, you do it, because our president has failed in that arena,” she said.

She added: “We cannot default but we cannot afford to retreat right now either. Now is not the time to retreat, it’s the time to reload. And we reload with reality by giving facts and numbers to the American public so that those of us across the United States can start chiming in and letting our representatives know that we will not capitulate, we will not hand over more power, which I believe is unconstitutional, to President Obama to further manipulate our economy…Congress has the power of the purse strings. So this plan of McConnell’s, I think, makes no sense because it does cede power to our president and takes away that authority that is inherent in Congress to control the economic decisions that have to be made when it comes to debt.”

Palin also provided a window into when she might make her decision whether to seek the White House next year.

“You know, August and September, you do have to start laying out a plan if you are to be one to throw your hat in the ring, so that’s basically the time frame,” she said.

[h/t POLITICO]

Watch the video below:

