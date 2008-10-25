Palin: That $150,000 Was My Stimulus Plan!





VP candidate Sarah Palin on her own personal economic stimulus plan.

AP: Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, on whom the GOP has lavished $150,000 for designer clothes and beauty services, says her family shops frugally back home in Alaska and her favourite store is a consignment shop…

“If people knew how Todd and I and our kids shop so frugally. My favourite shop is a consignment shop in Anchorage, Alaska, called Out of the Closet. And my shoe store is called Shoe Fly in Juneau, Alaska…”

In one shopping spree for Palin, the RNC spent $75,062 at Neiman Marcus in Minneapolis. It also spent $49,425 at Saks Fifth Avenue and $4,902 at Atelier, a stylish men’s store, and paid $92 for a romper and matching hat with ears for her infant son, Trig, at Pacifier, a Minneapolis baby store.

The McCain campaign reported paying $13,200 in September to celebrity makeup artist Amy Strozzi, who works on the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance.” She was paid $22,800 for the first two weeks of October, nearly double what the campaign paid McCain’s foreign policy adviser, Randy Scheunemann, according to a filing report.

Palin said the clothing purchased by the RNC would be returned or donated to charities.

Our question: Do the Dems pay for Obama’s suits? We’re not necessarily horrified by the idea that someone who stands in front of cameras 24/7 needs to lay in a huge supply of sharp-looking suits, but a lot of other government folks have this problem. As do a lot of business-people, in fact. And lawyers. And doctors. All of whom, presumably, would either like their employers to pay for their close or at least be able to write the costs off as tax deductions.

One more question: Will Gov. Palin pay income tax on these gifts?

