Palin Hacker Not Indicted...Yet!

Is it just us or does this whole thing remind you of the movie WarGames?



From PC Magazine:

A federal grand jury in Chattanooga ended its session Tuesday without indicting David Kernell, a University of Tennessee student, who is being investigated in the hack of Gov. Sarah Palin’s email account.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Tuesday that a federal grand jury in Chattanooga had wrapped up hearings around lunch after failing to return an indictment. The paper noted that the FBI is still investigating Kernell, and that subsequent grand juries may still return an indictment.

From Ars Technica:

Kernell, whose father is Tennessee State Representative Michael Kernell, is the target of widespread speculation in the blogosphere. The attention came after a post appeared on the online chat board, 4chan, describing how it “took seriously 45 mins on wikipedia and google to find the info” needed to access the Alaska governor’s personal e-mail account using Yahoo’s password reset feature. (A Yahoo spokesperson indicated that the company is continually reviewing its security procedures, but had not planned any specific changes yet.)

According to the 4chan message, the author’s curiosity had been piqued by press reports concerning Palin’s alleged use of another, more public, Yahoo account, to conduct state business. After gaining access to the account, the self-described hacker wrote, he had searched without success for incriminating e-mails, and posted the new account password to the board so others could do the same. He soon realised that “if this sh*t ever got to the FBI I was f—ed.”

Yep.

…After IP logs retained by the proxy service Palin’s hacker had used pointed to the Commons at Knoxville apartment complex where Kernell lives, FBI agents arrived at the student’s residence early Sunday morning to search the premises, breaking up a party in the process.

Can you imagine their drunk reactions to have the FBI bust up an underage party?

…Korey Kormick, who knew Kernell from the Memphis competitive chess circuit where both were active, told Ars that his small community has been abuzz since Kernell’s name began to circulate in connection with the Palin story, but “not really surprised.” Kormick described Kernell as an advanced player who “had the attitude that comes along with being someone who’s good in their field and knows it.” If Kernell “thought it were interesting to figure out as a challenge—like a chess game—could he do it?” said Kormick. It was not hard to imagine that Kernell might have gotten so wrapped up in the intellectual exercise that he’d breached the account’s security before he’d fully realised what he was doing.

Exactly like Wargames.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.