Sarah Palin Bans Press, mobile phones, Cameras From Speech

Sarah Palin is sending a stern message to the media: Stay away!

Indeed, Palin has iced out press coverage of her speech at tonight’s Wisconsin Right to Life event in Milwaukee, CNN reports.

Wisconsin Right to Life is the largest pro-life organisation in the state, and Palin has granted a rare speech — but no access to journalists. If reporters choose to go “rogue” and sneak in, be warned: Attendees who paid the $30 entrance fee will be stripped of all recording devices including laptops, cell phones and cameras.

CNN’s Political Ticker notes that the speech comes more than a week before Palin drops her blockbuster memoir “Going Rogue: An American Life,” slated for Nov. 17.

As she prepares for a promotional blitz — which includes a sitdown with Oprah Winfrey — Palin is likely minimising interviews until she makes the media rounds for her book. Meanwhile, she has no problem feuding publicly with Levi Johnston.

