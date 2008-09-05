National Enquirer Web Traffic Spikes On Edwards, Palin Scandals: Tabloid Not Doomed?

The struggling National Enquirer may want to rethink its strategy of spurning the web to protect its dwindling print business. Ever since the John Edwards-Reille Hunter affair, traffic has spiked to NationalEnquirer.com, and new allegations of a Sarah Palin affair will no doubt keep American Media’s servers busy.



In keeping with the tabloid’s practice, it’s keeping its reporting about an alleged Palin affair off the Web to drive print sales, one reason it’s still not in same league as other celebrity/gossip sites.

Here’s how NationalEnquirer.com compared in July unique visitors, according to Quantcast. Note that massive Edwards’ spike.

NationalEnquirer.com: 906,000

TMZ.com: 3.9 million

PerezHilton.com: 3.5 million

People.com: 11 million

But, of course, none of those other sites boast a hockey-stick growth trajectory like this:

