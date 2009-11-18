Newsweek Editor Responds To Angry Palin!

Newsweek editor Jon Meacham responds to Sarah Palin’s complaints that a cover photo of her in running gear is sexist, The Huffington Post reports.

Via the HuffPost’s Sam Stein:

“We chose the most interesting image available to us to illustrate the theme of the cover, which is what we always try to do,” Meacham said, in a statement provided to Huffington Post. “We apply the same test to photographs of any public figure, male or female: does the image convey what we are saying? That is a gender-neutral standard.”

The cover shows a photo of Palin sporting pigtails and bare legs alongside the headline: “How Do You Solve a Problem Like Sarah?” The shot initally ran in Runner’s World magazine.

Palin was not happy about this. So she vented on Facebook.

The out-of-context Newsweek approach is sexist and oh-so-expected by now. If anyone can learn anything from it: it shows why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, gender, or colour of skin. The media will do anything to draw attention — even if out of context.”

HuffPo’s Stein says the cover, designed by two female art and photo directors, aims to “convey a larger point — expanded upon within the magazine — that the problems the former vice presidential candidate poses for the GOP are, at once, institutional (see the special election in New York’s 23rd District), substantive (see the death panels smear) and image-based (the tea party protests that Palin flames).”

