Palin Appalling More Republicans

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin was, as recently as last July, one of the GOP’s most beloved figures. But since then, her “favourable rating” has been coming down and her “unfavorable rating” has been moving sharply north. The latest data point of this trend is an ABC News-Washington Post poll. A story about (and details of) the poll can be found here.



Ms. Palin’s shadow campaign for the 2012 GOP presidential campaign has been almost completely mismanaged. Her biggest problem — that she lacks the experience and knowledge necessary to serve as president — has gone unaddressed. She’s embroiled herself in politically useless controversies. And she’s been incoherent on hugely important issues (like the uprisings in the Middle East).

All of this has apparently led an ever-larger number of Republican voters to think that she should not run for president.

