Ignore The Sex Toys And Marijuana, Palikot Might Bright Hope For Polish Liberals

They surprised many in last week’s Polish general election, and now the members of the Palikot Movement have truly arrived on the political scene.Representing a liberal and, importantly, secular standpoint, the party is attracting young voters and left-leaning sympathizers across the country. It has also been suggested that votes for the movement represent political protests about the limited options available to Polish voters.



The Guardian describes the party as “brave.” It’s willing to tackle issues like gay marriage or more lenient checks of marijuana use and possession.

Its founder is a former philosopher and entrepreneur. Janusz Palikot, who lends his name to the party, achieved notoriety in 2007 when he waved a gun and a sex toy in the air at a press conference while confronting sexual abuse against police officers in the city of Lublin.

It reportedly took a while for Palikot to convince a group of like-minded politicians to run on his ticket, but now the party is yielding success. Thanks to the movement, Poland his its first openly gay member of parliament. The country will also have its first transsexual MP as a result of the party’s success in the election.

What the future holds for Palikot and his party is unclear, however it’s now being portrayed as everything from a protest movement to the great hope of Poland’s youth. Who knows where it will go next.

