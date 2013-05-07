US

Rich, Early Facebook Exec Is Still Working Because 'I Have Kids And I Don't Want To Be A Douchebag'

Nicholas Carlson

Before he quit to create a venture capital firm, Chamath Palihapitiya was Facebook’s longest-tenured senior executive.

That means he has a lot of stock in a company that is now worth $65 billion. He’s rich – live on an island and never look at a computer screen again, rich.

So why is he still working? Palihapitiya was at Business Insider headquarters the other day, and we asked him.

Watch for the answer:

