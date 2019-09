Chamath Palihapitiya, once the longest tenured executive at Facebook not named Mark Zuckerberg, is now out on his own, running a venture capital firm. He’s staffing up, and lots of the people he’s hiring are, like him, former Facebook employees. In this video, he explains why all those people are quitting Facebook to join him.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.