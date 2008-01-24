Pali On Netflix: Sell "On Any Strength" (NFLX)

Stacy Widlitz at Pali Capital tees up Netflix, which reports this afternnon. In a note (reg. required) published today, she warns that while the company while should hit its Q4 guidance, it’s doing it by “adding fewer subs and cutting marketing; this is not a sustainable business model.”

“We continue to be negative on the stock,” she writes. “We would avoid the stock and sell on any strength.”

Widlitz argues that cable/satellite VOD, Apple rentals, as well as other retail will continue to eat into Netflix’s rental mail model, and the announced Netflix-LG set-top box “will be a disaster as consumers will not pay for this.”

We’ll be covering the NFLX earnings call live; check back on this post for a link to our coverage.

