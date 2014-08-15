Palestinians Are Sharing Advice With Protesters In Ferguson, Missouri

As the protests in Ferguson have escalated over the past week, the international community has increasingly turned their attention to the demonstrations stemming from the fatal shooting of an unarmed 18-year-old black man.

Surprisingly, the images and videos of the police crackdown on protesters has resulted in shows of sympathy and support coming all the way from Palestinians in Gaza.

Made in USA teargas canister was shot at us a few days ago in #Palestine by Israel, now they are used in #Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/y3co6DMFM6

— مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) August 14, 2014

Palestinians have often dealt with tear gas and rubber bullets used against their own protests, and some have been passing on advice on how to deal with them:

People in Gaza are tweeting information on how to handle tear gas to the citizens of Ferguson.

— Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) August 14, 2014

Don’t Keep much distance from the Police, if you’re close to them they can’t tear Gas. To #Ferguson from #Palestine

— Rajai abuKhalilرجائي (@Rajaiabukhalil) August 14, 2014

Always make sure to run against the wind /to keep calm when you’re teargassed, the pain will pass, don’t rub your eyes! #Ferguson Solidarity

— مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) August 14, 2014

And as the protests in Ferguson have continued, people in the community have expressed appreciation and mutual support for the people in Gaza.

The fact Gaza tweeting to the people in Ferguson how to stop tear gas and Ferguson crowd chanting “Free Gaza” is amazing

— Faithful Black Man (@CountOnRodney) August 14, 2014

Posts showing solidarity have continued to erupt over social media as others become aware of the situation in the U.S. and as groups find commonality in their own struggles.

Hamde Abu tells #Ferguson that #Palestine knows what it means to be shot for your ethnicity pic.twitter.com/56aKRQHZnI

— Rana Nazzal (@zaytouni_rana) August 14, 2014

In Ferguson, the protests on Thursday entered their sixth day as Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon (D) replaced local police forces with patrolman from the State Highway patrol.

