Palestinians Are Sharing Advice With Protesters In Ferguson, Missouri

David M Brooks

As the protests in Ferguson have escalated over the past week, the international community has increasingly turned their attention to the demonstrations stemming from the fatal shooting of an unarmed 18-year-old black man.

Surprisingly, the images and videos of the police crackdown on protesters has resulted in shows of sympathy and support coming all the way from Palestinians in Gaza. 

Palestinians have often dealt with tear gas and rubber bullets used against their own protests, and some have been passing on advice on how to deal with them:

And as the protests in Ferguson have continued, people in the community have expressed appreciation and mutual support for the people in Gaza.

Posts showing solidarity have continued to erupt over social media as others become aware of the situation in the U.S. and as groups find commonality in their own struggles.

In Ferguson, the protests on Thursday entered their sixth day as Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon (D) replaced local police forces with patrolman from the State Highway patrol.

