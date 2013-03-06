Protesters Have Already Set Fire To The Segregated Buses In Israel

Photo: Skyscrapercity

Unknown assailants have set fire to two buses that were being used as Palestinians-only lines for Palestinian laborers travelling between the West Bank and Israel, Al Jazeera reports.”Two buses were apparently set on fire but we are looking into all possibilities,” police spokeswoman Luba Samri told Agence France-Presse.



The incident took place just hours after Israel began running separate bus lines for Palestinian workers and Jewish settlers in the Arab-Israeli town of Kfar Qassem.

Police sources told Israeli army radio that the buses had been torched as a protest against the new transportation system.

The system, which only came into effect on Monday, has sparked claims of segregation.

