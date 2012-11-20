Palestinian Blogger: This Is What It Sounds Like When Drones Are Constantly Buzzing Overhead

Photo: Adel Hana / Associated Press

Rana Baker, a Palestinian blogger and contributor to Electronic Infitada, has been tweeting updates from an undisclosed location in Gaza as Israel continues its offensive on the strip for the sixth straight day.Baker recorded and posted a few minutes of the ominous sounds—the constant buzzing of drones with intermittent explosions and people wailing in the distance—filling the air early morning Monday:



listen to ‘#Gaza this moment. Nov. 19th 3:35 am’ on Audioboo

Here is Baker speaking last year about her experience in Gaza.

