Palestine Submits Bid To UN Asking For Recognition Of Statehood

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas formally submitted an application to the U.N. on Friday asking world leaders to recognise Palestine as a state, according to the Associated Press.



The move, which has been anticipated for days, was strongly opposed by both Israel and the United States. On Thursday, President Obama told Abbas that the U.S. would use its veto power to block the resolution when it comes up for a vote before the U.N. Security Council.

