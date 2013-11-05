Gorgeous Pictures Of The Holy Land From 120 Years Ago

A visitor to the Holy Land between 1890 and 1900 would have encountered a place that looked a lot like the pastoral setting described in the Bible and the Quran.
A glimpse of this era is preserved through photochrom prints from the Library of Congress.
We invite you to put aside your political views (note: we’ve turned off comments) and enjoy these vintage pictures of “the land flowing with milk and honey.”
Jerusalem grew rapidly in the 19th century, with a new city constructed outside of the old city walls.
This print, called the Route To The Station, may show a road leading to the first railroad station, built in 1892.
Now let's look around the rest of the Holy Land ... Beirut was a large city even at the turn of the century.
