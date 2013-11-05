Gorgeous Pictures Of The Holy Land From 120 Years Ago

A visitor to the Holy Land between 1890 and 1900 would have encountered a place that looked a lot like the pastoral setting described in the Bible and the Quran.

A glimpse of this era is preserved through photochrom prints from the Library of Congress.

We invite you to put aside your political views (note: we’ve turned off comments) and enjoy these vintage pictures of “the land flowing with milk and honey.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.