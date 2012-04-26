A Lavish Australian Hotel That Celebrities Love Could Sell For $82 Million

The first-ever fashion-branded hotel, the Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast of Australia in Queensland, could sell for a whopping $82.4 million ($80 million AUD), according to Goldcoast.au.com.The 200-room hotel, which was built 12 years ago, is owned by the Sunland Group. The company said it is selling Palazzo Versace to reinvest in other projects.

The six-star hotel boasts some luxurious features, including a 213-foot lagoon pool, luxury spa, high-tech gymnasium, and marina. It’s a popular spot for celebrities, including Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson, who dined there while filming Fool’s Gold. Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson and the Rolling Stones have also stayed there.

McVay Real Estate principal Dan McVay told Goldcoast.au.com that the property would likely sell for around $80 million AUD and that he expected the buyer to be Asian.

Welcome to the Palazzo Versace.

The chandelier in the lobby is extremely grand.

While waiting to check-in, grab a drink at Le Jardin lobby bar.

The hotel has more than 200 rooms. This is the deluxe suite.

This is the superior room.

The Lagoon Suite has a great view.

If you have some cash to spend, reserve the condominium.

The La Medusa ballroom is the perfect spot for a corporate gathering or a wedding.

You have to eat sometime. Try Il Barocco Restaurant.

Or Vie Bar + Restaurant.

Here's a magnificent view of the water lagoon.

