DUBAI IS BACK: Check Out Gorgeous Photos Of The Next Ridiculous Luxury Hotel

Photo: Courtesy of Palazzo Versace

Dubai’s luxurious Palazzo Versace was supposed to open in 2009, but then everything went to hell. Dubai World couldn’t pay its loans, investors fled from the emirate, and the local property market crash.Now the gorgeous project is back online, along with a slew of other luxury hotels.



Palazzo Versace — as in Versace — is scheduled to open in October. The hotel will have 216 rooms and 168 condominiums, half of which have already been sold.

